Gledhow Investments plc : Result of General Meeting

07/21/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Result of General Meeting 
21-Jul-2021 / 18:57 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC 
 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 
 
Result of General Meeting 
 
 
22 July 2021 
 
 
The Company announces that at its General Meeting held yesterday, 21 July 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. 
 
The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Guy Miller                        020 7220 9795    (Gledhow Investments plc) 
 
 
 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker): 
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct) 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0008842717 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           GDH 
Sequence No.:   118186 
EQS News ID:    1220818 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220818&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 13:57 ET (17:57 GMT)

