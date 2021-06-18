Gledhow Investments plc (GDH)
Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company
18-Jun-2021 / 16:24 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Gledhow Investments plc
to which voting rights are attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi
City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18th June 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18/06/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of
attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights of
(total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii
2)
Resulting situation on the date on
which threshold was crossed or 3.14% 3.14% 97,571,428
reached
Position of previous notification
(if 0
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Class/type of
shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive
possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
3,060,000 NIL 3.26% NIL
SUBTOTAL 8. A 3,060,000 3.14%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of Number of voting rights that may be
financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights
instrument datex Conversion Periodxi
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(b))
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash
financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights
instrument Period xi settlementxii
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it
Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than
threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be
held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion London, United Kingdom
Date of completion 18th June 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB0008842717
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GDH
Sequence No.: 112344
EQS News ID: 1209846
End of Announcement EQS News Service
