Gledhow Investments plc : Holding in Company

06/18/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company 
18-Jun-2021 / 16:24 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares  Gledhow Investments plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                                                             X 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                                                    Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   London, United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                18th June 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                          18/06/2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                            % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights       through financial       Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares       instruments             in % (8.A +    voting rights of 
                                   (total of 8. A)          (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B   8.B)           issuervii 
                                                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     3.14%                                            3.14%          97,571,428 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                                                                                 0 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                 Number of voting rightsix                       % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares           Direct                  Indirect                Direct                          Indirect 
ISIN code (if    (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive    (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/   (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)        2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)   2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)                    2004/109/EC) 
                                                                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
                 3,060,000               NIL                     3.26%                           NIL 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    3,060,000                                       3.14% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                                                  Number of voting rights that may be 
financial        Expiration         Exercise/            acquired if the instrument is           % of voting rights 
instrument       datex              Conversion Periodxi 
                                                         exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of        Expiration           Exercise/    Physical or cash 
financial      datex                Conversion                      Number of voting rights      % of voting rights 
instrument                          Period xi    settlementxii 
 
 
 
                                                 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
              % of voting rights if it equals  % of voting rights through financial           Total of both if it 
Namexv        or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
              threshold                        notifiable threshold                           the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
Date of completion  18th June 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0008842717 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           GDH 
Sequence No.:   112344 
EQS News ID:    1209846 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209846&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)

