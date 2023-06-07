Gledhow Investments PLC - London-headquartered investment firm focused on small to medium undervalued or fast-growing companies - Reports GBP93,873 pretax loss for half year ended March 31, narrowing from GBP292,825 a year prior. Proceeds from sale of investments up 17% to GBP597,990 from GBP512,207. Cost of sales down 14% to GBP667,050 from GBP775,517. Administrative expenses down 16% to GBP24,813 from GBP29.515. Cash at March 31 up 57% to GBP339,447 from GBBP215,980 at the same time last year.

Gledhow says: "Despite the uncertain economic environment, the company is in a strong position, thanks to its strong cash position, and we look forward to being able to make opportunistic investments in small to medium-sized undervalued companies as they arise."

Current stock price: 1.02 pence

12-month change: down 29%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

