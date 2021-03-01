Log in
Glen D. Smith Awarded Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor 2021

03/01/2021 | 01:01pm EST
FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen D. Smith, CFP®, CRPC® located at Glen D. Smith & Associates, 1029 Long Prairie Rd, Suite C, is named one of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2021.

Developed by SHOOK Research, this is a prestigious recognition for standout wealth advisors in each state. Candidates are judged on factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices in their approach to working with clients. "I pride myself on offering the personalized services that my clients deserve," said Smith, president of Glen D. Smith & Associates.

Smith has worked in the financial services industry since 2004, and his practice offers a breadth of financial and investing services to serve a variety of needs. Whether you are an individual with personal and family goals or the person charged with the financial goals of your organization, Glen D. Smith & Associates are here to provide you with an array of financial and investment planning services essential to your success. Their experienced team of financial planners is proud to offer both the credentialed guidance and expertise needed to reach your lifelong financial goals. They strategically formulate investing services for high net worth into your plans and goals, taking careful consideration at each juncture to ensure you're happy with the plan.

About Glen D. Smith & Associates

Glen D. Smith & Associates is a leader in providing financial and retirement planning services to individuals and families across the Flower Mound, Lantana, Argyle, and Lewisville communities. The practice offers a comprehensive approach to address all aspects of clients' financial life. To learn more about Glen D. Smith & Associates, visit glendsmithandassociates.com.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,725 nominations, more than 5,000 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

Contact:
Glen D. Smith & Associates
469-212-8072
1029 Long Prairie Road
Suite C, Flower Mound
Tx 75022

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glen-d-smith-awarded-forbes-best-in-state-wealth-advisor-2021-301237134.html

SOURCE Glen D. Smith & Associates


© PRNewswire 2021
