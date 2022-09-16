Advanced search
Glencore says Peru copper mine expansion "under review"

09/16/2022 | 10:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar

LIMA (Reuters) - Miner Glencore on Friday said that a planned expansion at its Antapaccay copper mine in Peru is "under review," amid a blockade that has disrupted operations.

Indigenous residents near the mine have been protesting this week that they should be consulted on the mine's expansion. The company said it will make an announcement when it reaches a decision on the expansion.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and Antapaccay ranks among its largest mines.

The blockade is located along a key copper transport road known as the "mining corridor" that is a hotspot for social conflicts. Other miners that use the road include MMG's Las Bambas and Hudbay's Constancia.

Residents along the road, which is mostly unpaved, have often complained that their quality of life has not improved despite the vast mineral wealth in the area.

Antapaccay said in a statement that the blockade was disrupting operations as well as the supply of food for workers at its camp.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Mark Porter and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC -2.16% 490.85 Delayed Quote.33.88%
GOLD 1.08% 1679.94 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -0.38% 4890.66 Real-time Quote.-4.23%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.63% 982.4177 Real-time Quote.-8.57%
SILVER 2.71% 19.4695 Delayed Quote.-15.67%
