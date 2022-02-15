Log in
Glencore sets aside $1.5 billion for probes, announces shareholder payout

02/15/2022 | 03:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo commodities trader Glencore is pictured in Baar

LONDON (Reuters) -Glencore on Tuesday said it set aside $1.5 billion for probes into bribery and market manipulation, which it expects to resolve in 2022, while announcing record dividend payouts as the prices of the materials it mines and trades continue to boom.

The company, one of the world's biggest miners and commodity traders, is facing probes in the United States, Britain and Brazil linked to allegations of corruption relating to some of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria since 2018.

Any settlement would remove an important risk factor from Glencore's stock, which is still well below its flotation price, analysts said.

"We recognise there has been misconduct in this company historically, we've worked hard to correct that," CEO Gary Nagle told reporters, as the company announced a total payout to shareholders of $4 billion.

(Reporting by Clara Denina, Helen Reid, Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jason Neely)

By Clara Denina and Helen Reid


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.08% 5.9037 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
GLENCORE PLC 3.27% 436.25 Delayed Quote.12.58%
GOLD -0.17% 1868.185 Delayed Quote.1.64%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.03% 1088.4378 Delayed Quote.0.74%
SILVER -1.10% 23.63 Delayed Quote.1.43%
