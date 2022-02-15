Glencore sets aside $1.5 billion for probes, announces shareholder payout

The company, one of the world's biggest miners and commodity traders, is facing probes in the United States, Britain and Brazil linked to allegations of corruption relating to some of its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria since 2018.

Any settlement would remove an important risk factor from Glencore's stock, which is still well below its flotation price, analysts said.

"We recognise there has been misconduct in this company historically, we've worked hard to correct that," CEO Gary Nagle told reporters, as the company announced a total payout to shareholders of $4 billion.

(Reporting by Clara Denina, Helen Reid, Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jason Neely)

By Clara Denina and Helen Reid