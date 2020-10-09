Log in
Glenn G. Geiger Company Inc. Acquisition Expands LTC Global's Life Distribution

10/09/2020 | 11:34am EDT

LTC Global, Inc. announced today that it has acquired Glenn G. Geiger Company Inc. (the Geiger Company). The Geiger Company, headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, specializes in executive benefit solutions for its credit union, bank and corporate clients. Scott A. Geiger and Daniel W. Geiger, second and third generation company executives, respectively, will continue to manage the business.

“We are fortunate to have the Geigers join us. They have driven plan development in the bank and credit union benefits space for the last 67 years, while building a great niche brand. The Geigers add a new capability to our expanding life distribution, and we see significant opportunities for them both inside and outside of our Capitas agencies,” said Daniel G. Schmedlen, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of LTC Global.

About LTC Global

LTC Global is the leading provider of capital to insurance agents and agencies through commission advance programs and renewal commission purchases. Through its agency subsidiaries, LTC Global is a national distributor of life and health insurance products and the largest independent distributor of Long Term Care insurance. LTC is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information about LTC Global, visit ltcglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
