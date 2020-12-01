Glia and LitLingo Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Compliance Monitoring with Artificial Intelligence for Financial Services

Glia customers use LitLingo’s suite of out-of-the-box AI models to monitor inbound and outbound communications between support agents and financial institution customers to comply with regulations and policies

LitLingo Technologies, an AI company providing proactive compliance and risk-mitigation technology and Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, are partnering to offer AI-driven compliance functionality to Glia customers.

“The most innovative financial institutions in the world trust Glia with their customer experience and this integration allows them to go the extra mile when it comes to compliance risk,” said LitLingo CEO Kevin Brinig.

The goal of the integration is to ensure agents provide the highest quality of service to customers while maintaining constant compliance with guidelines and rules established by banks and credit unions. With the LitLingo offering, agents using Glia have access to real-time corrective alerts to create a better, more consistent experience for end-customers and reduced compliance risk for financial institutions.

“Glia is excited to share how LitLingo has utilized our AI management platform to offer world-class agent-facing compliance and risk management for customer interactions—a unique use case in the AI provider market,” said Glia co-founder and COO Justin DiPietro.” It’s critical for today’s financial institutions to not only provide an exceptional customer experience, but to keep everything running smoothly from a compliance and accuracy standpoint.”

Glia’s Digital Customer Service platform is a communications and collaboration solution that enables financial institutions to connect with customers and seamlessly communicate with them through whichever channels they prefer, including messaging, video and voice, and guide them using CoBrowsing. This is all managed through a single interface, providing a consistent customer experience across all channels while maintaining the same conversation and context even when transferred to a different virtual or human agent.

By leveraging LitLingo’s proprietary AI, Glia customers can reduce human error during interactions with customers and gain insights into compliance and NPS problem areas. Glia customers now have access to LitLingo's monitoring software that uses natural language understanding to comprehend complex language and identify specific concepts. The net effect is better interactions for end-customers and agents alike, decreased support costs and reduced compliance risk or agent turnover. LitLingo joins Glia’s ecosystem of AI-driven offerings that include Amazon Lex, Google Dialogflow, IBM Watson, Microsoft Bot Framework and a host of industry- and solution-specific AI technology providers.

About LitLingo

LitLingo is using AI to break through the limits of traditional compliance and risk-mitigation challenges. In addition to serving the financial services industry, LitLingo deploys a wide range of artificial intelligence models on top of corporate communications specializing in misconduct risk, industry-specific litigation risk, and regulatory risk in the technology, logistics, HR, and customer service verticals. LitLingo aims to make organizations better by proactively changing behavior and preventing risk instead of relying on expensive, retroactive remediation efforts. Visit Litlingo.com to learn more.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 100 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020. Visit glia.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005402/en/