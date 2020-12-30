Log in
Global AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil and Gas Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% | Research Report by Technavio

12/30/2020 | 08:10am EST
The AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market are poised to grow by USD 3106.16 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005172/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil and gas demand.

The AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market analysis include type and geography. This study identifies the increasing number of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market cover the following areas:

AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market Sizing

AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market Forecast

AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.
  • FLANDERS Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Nidec Motor Corp.
  • Regal Beloit Corp.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.
  • WEG SA

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Induction motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Synchronous motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • FLANDERS Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Nidec Motor Corp.
  • Regal Beloit Corp.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.
  • WEG SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


