Global AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil and Gas Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% | Research Report by Technavio

The AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market are poised to grow by USD 3106.16 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AC Electric Motor Sales in Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024

The report on the AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil and gas demand.

The AC electric motor sales in oil and gas market analysis include type and geography. This study identifies the increasing number of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The AC electric motor sales in the oil and gas market cover the following areas:

AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market Sizing

AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market Forecast

AC Electric Motor Sales In Oil And Gas Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Induction motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Synchronous motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

FLANDERS Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nidec Motor Corp.

Regal Beloit Corp.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.

WEG SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

