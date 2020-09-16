Log in
Global Aircraft Protection System Market- Featuring Curtiss-Wright Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Inland Technologies, and John Bean Technologies Corp. Among Others | Technavio

09/16/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

The aircraft ice protection system market is poised to grow by USD 636.11 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005603/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Ice Protection System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Ice Protection System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the aircraft ice protection system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the electrical architecture in new-generation aircraft.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The aircraft ice protection system market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the development of carbon nanotube (CNT) heater-based technology as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The aircraft ice protection system market covers the following areas:

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Sizing

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Forecast

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Industry Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Curtiss-Wright Corp.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Inland Technologies
  • John Bean Technologies Corp.
  • Liebherr-International AG
  • Meggitt Plc
  • Melrose Industries Plc
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Safran SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Commercial aviation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Military aviation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Business aviation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Curtiss-Wright Corp.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Inland Technologies
  • John Bean Technologies Corp.
  • Liebherr-International AG
  • Meggitt Plc
  • Melrose Industries Plc
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Safran SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
