Sign up
Global Animation Collectibles Market to be Driven by Growing Fan Base | Technavio

12/27/2020 | 02:56am EST
Technavio has been monitoring the global animation collectibles market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.30 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201226005001/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animation Collectibles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animation Collectibles Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the global animation collectibles market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Distribution Channel, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The specialty stores segment will lead the market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The emergence of 3D printing will drive the Global Animation Collectibles Market growth during the next few years.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 4% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the growing fan base for gaming and animation characters. However, seasonal demand and short life of merchandise might hamper growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing fan base for gaming and animation characters will offer immense growth opportunities, seasonal demand and short life of merchandise is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this global animation collectibles market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Global Animation Collectibles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Global Animation Collectibles Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Specialty Stores
    • Hypermarkets And Supermarkets
    • Department Stores
    • Online Retailers
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Global Animation Collectibles Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The global animation collectibles market report covers the following areas:

  • Global Animation Collectibles Market Size
  • Global Animation Collectibles Market Trends
  • Global Animation Collectibles Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the Global Animation Collectibles Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Global Animation Collectibles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist global animation collectibles market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the global animation collectibles market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the global animation collectibles market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global animation collectibles market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Hasbro Inc.
  • JAKKS Pacific Inc.
  • LEGO System AS
  • Mattel Inc.
  • MGA Entertainment Inc.
  • Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd.
  • Ravensburger AG
  • Spin Master Corp.
  • TOMY Co. Ltd.
  • VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
