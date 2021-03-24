Global Anosmia Market to Surpass US$ 3,950.3 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anosmia market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,500.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anosmia Market:

Key trends in the market include rising incidence of anosmia and rising research activities by the market players & research organizations.

The increasing incidence of anosmia is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published by the Fifth Sense in 2020, reports that amongst the common smell loss disorders idiopathic anosmia accounts 25% and congenital anosmia holds share of 1% in the U.K.

Rising research activities by the market players to develop novel treatment for anosmia is expected to drive the global anosmia market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Washington University School of Medicine, initiated the Phase II study, in order to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Budesonide in patients with coronavirus smell therapy for anosmia recovery. The study is expected to complete in December 2023.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global anosmia market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to rising product launches by the market players. For instance, in June 2020, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited launched Bilastine syrup (30 ml) and Bilastine tablets (20 mg), an antihistamine drug. This drug is used in the treatment of allergic rhinitis, which later develops anosmia.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global anosmia market over the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of anosmia in the region. For instance, according to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2017, reports that a substantial portion i.e. around 4.3 million people, 65 years or older suffer from anosmia in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global anosmia market include Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Atom Pharma, RANBAXY LABORATORIES LIMITED, Alde Medi Impex, GlaxoSmithkline plc, Sandoz (Novasrtis AG), Inke S.A., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Sanofi, amongst others.

Market Segmentation:

Global Anosmia Market, By Type

Idiopathic Anosmia

Congenital Anosmia

Global Anosmia Market, By Treatment

Therapies Nasal Endoscopy Imaging

Medications Decongestants Antihistamines Steroid Nasal Sprays



Global Anosmia Market, By Region

North America By Country U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



