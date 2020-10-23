Log in
Global Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market- Featuring Artelon, Cousin-Biotech, FX Solutions, and GROUP FH ORTHO Among Others | Technavio

10/23/2020 | 07:02am EDT

The artificial ligaments and tendons market is poised to grow by USD 15.54 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005167/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the artificial ligaments and tendons market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of artificial ligaments.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The artificial ligaments and tendons market analysis include application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the advantages of artificial ligaments as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial ligaments and tendons market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The artificial ligaments and tendons market covers the following areas:

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market Sizing

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market Forecast

Artificial Ligaments and Tendons Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Artelon
  • Cousin-Biotech
  • FX Solutions
  • GROUP FH ORTHO
  • LARS
  • Mathys AG Bettlach
  • MorphoMed GmbH
  • Orthomed
  • TRICOMED SA
  • Xiros Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Knee injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Shoulder injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Foot and ankle injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other injuries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing interest in R&D of tissue-engineered ligaments
  • Focus on development of 3D-printed human ligaments and tendons
  • Focus on biomechanical investigations of tendons and ligaments

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Artelon
  • Cousin-Biotech
  • FX Solutions
  • GROUP FH ORTHO
  • LARS
  • Mathys AG Bettlach
  • MorphoMed GmbH
  • Orthomed
  • TRICOMED SA
  • Xiros Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

