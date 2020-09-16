Log in
Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market- Featuring Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., and Apple Inc. Among Others

09/16/2020 | 09:46am EDT

The audio and video editing software market is poised to grow by USD 2.5 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the audio and video editing software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in rate of content generation.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The audio and video editing software market analysis include end-user segments and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the shift toward cloud-based delivery model as one of the prime reasons driving the audio and video editing software market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The audio and video editing software market covers the following areas:

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Sizing

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Forecast

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Acon AS
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Animoto Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Avid Technology Inc.
  • CyberLink Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user placement
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Personal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Acon AS
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Animoto Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Avid Technology Inc.
  • CyberLink Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
