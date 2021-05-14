Global Automated Fiber Placements and Automated Tape Laying (AFP- ATL) Machines Market Is Estimated to Account For US$ 439.6 Mn by End of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Automated Tape Laying machines are used in the manufacture of high-quality audio and videotapes. These devices are capable of pre-wetting, which means that they can reproduce audio and video signals without having to stretch or soften them prior to depositing them in the desired layers. In addition to providing high-quality results, these systems also help reduce costs due to their speed, low running costs, and excellent thermal conductivity. The composite material that is used in the production of these fixtures also reduces the loss of heat during the day and winter. These two systems combine to create a very efficient whole-house heating system.

The global AFP-ATL market is estimated to account for US$ 439.6 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 8.0%.

Market Drivers:

1. Rising automation in the aerospace industry is expected to drive growth of the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP-ATL) machines market during the forecast period.

Automation has proven to be numerous advantages within the aerospace industry. As a matter of fact, the advent of robotics and automation has increased efficiency and productivity in the aerospace industry. Key tech companies are focused on developing adequate robotic solutions to accelerate routine operations in the aerospace industry. For instance, in January 2021, AV&R and APN partnered to develop robotics for aeronautical manufacturing. Automated fiber replacement is an advanced fiber placement for manufacturing composite materials. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP-ATL) machines market during the forecast period.

2. Growing focus of manufacturers to modernize the composite manufacturing process is expected to the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP-ATL) machines market growth over the forecast period.

AFP and ATL technologies have brought significant changes to the production of structure for the aviation and space industry. In fact, AFP-ATL technologies are building complex composite structures that have been previously built manually. This, in turn, has resulted into higher productivity, improved composite structure quality, reduce labor costs, reduced scrap material, reduced production time, and enhanced accuracy as well as repeatability in the manufacturing processes. Thus, these factors are expected to propel the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP-ATL) machines market growth in the near future.

Market Opportunity:

Rising demand for aircraft manufacturing can present lucrative growth opportunities in the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP-ATL) machines market Rising demand for manufacturing of military aircraft can provide major business opportunities in the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP-ATL) machines market

Market Trends

1. North America Trends

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP-ATL) machines market during the forecast period. This is owing to rising demand for glass fiber composite in general aviation. Furthermore, growing adoption of products in the manufacturing of helicopters is expected to drive regional market growth in the near future.

2. Asia Pacific Trends

Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate in the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP-ATL) machines market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing use of carbon fiber composite in military aircraft.

Competitive Section

Major companies involved in the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP-ATL) machines market are Baxter International Inc., ACROBiosystems, PeproTech Inc., Grifols International SA, Kedrion S.P.A, CSL Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sekisui Chemical CO. LTD.

Recently, in August 2019, Addcomposites Oy introduced a plug-n-play solution AFP-XS for automated fiber placement.

Segmentation

By Machine Type: AFP Machine ATL Machine Hybrid AFP/ATL Machine

By End User: Tier Players OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) Others



