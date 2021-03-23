Global Automated Patch Clamp System Market to Surpass US$ 659.96 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global automated patch clamp system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 412.01 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

Key trends in the global automated patch clamp system market include increasing product launches and approvals, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies by market players.

Market players are focusing on launching new automated patch clamp system, in order to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market presence, which is expected to boost growth of the global automated patch clamp system market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Nanion Technologies GmbH announced the launch of the SyncroPatch 384i, a new giga-ohm seal HTS automated patch clamp platform designed to provide effortless ion channel screening coupled with unmatched flexibility, ease-of-use, and reliability.

Furthermore, market players are focusing on various inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and agreements, in order to expand their geographical footprint as well as the services provided by them. For instance, in December 2018, WuXi AppTec, a provider of R&D & manufacturing services to pharmaceutical & biotech industries worldwide, announced that its Research Service Division acquired SyncroPatch 384PE, an automated patch clamp system manufactured by Nanion Technologies GmbH, in order to expand their services into the rapidly increasing fields of cardiac safety testing and ion channel drug discovery.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global automated patch clamp system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of significant market players such as Sophion Bioscience A/S, Nanion Technologies GmbH, NeoBiosystems, Inc., and Fluxion Biosciences. Market players manufacture and market advanced automated patch clamp systems such as SyncroPatch 384i, Patchliner, QPatch, and others.

Among region, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global automated patch clamp system market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for automated patch clamp systems in the region. For instance, in September 2018, Nanion Technologies GmbH announced that Charles River Laboratories, Inc., an American company specializing in preclinical and clinical laboratory services for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries, purchased two SyncroPatch 384PE high-throughput patch clamp instruments, for various ion channel screening & profiling services, including cardiac safety screening, efficacy, and SAR studies.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global automated patch clamp system market include Sophion Bioscience A/S, Nanion Technologies GmbH, NeoBiosystems, Inc., Multi Channel Systems MCS GmbH, Fluxion Biosciences, Molecular Devices, LLC, Scitech Korea Inc., and HEKA Elektronik GmbH

Market Segmentation:

Automated Patch Clamp System Market, By Technique: Automated Glass Pipette-based Patch Clamp Micro-fabricated Planar Electrode-based Patch Clamp Automated TEVC On Xenopus Oocytes

Automated Patch Clamp System Market, By Amplifiers: 8 16 384 768 Others

Automated Patch Clamp System Market, By End User: Contract Research Organization Biopharmaceuticals Academic & Research Institutes

Automated Patch Clamp System Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



