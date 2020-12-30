Log in
Global Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

12/30/2020 | 06:01am EST
The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector is expected to grow by USD 82.72 million, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005107/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as growing threat from alternative pest control methods will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automated-pest-monitoring-system-market-for-agriculture-sector-industry-analysis

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 31% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is the key market for Automated Pest Monitoring System For Agriculture Sector in APAC.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Livestock Feeding Systems Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The livestock feeding systems market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.14 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.

Vertical Tillage Machines Market by Product, Blade Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The vertical tillage machines market size has the potential to grow by USD 535.26 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%.

Companies Covered:

  • Anticimex Group
  • DTN
  • DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD
  • EFOS doo
  • FaunaPhotonics AS
  • Mouser Electronics Inc.
  • SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
  • ServicePro
  • SNAPTRAP
  • Syngenta Crop Protection AG

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user placement
  • Large-scale farms - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Small-scale farms - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Anticimex Group
  • DTN
  • DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD
  • EFOS doo
  • FaunaPhotonics AS
  • Mouser Electronics Inc.
  • SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
  • ServicePro
  • SNAPTRAP
  • Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
