Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Automotive Silicones Market Will Showcase Negative Impact During 2020-2024 | Increased Demand From Developing Countries to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global automotive silicones market and it is poised to grow by $ 145.96 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005444/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Silicones Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Silicones Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, KC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Rogers Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increased demand from developing countries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Automotive Silicones Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Silicones Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Interior And Exterior
    • Engine And Drivetrain Systems
    • Electrical Systems
    • Suspension Systems
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

Automotive Silicones Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive silicones market report covers the following areas:

  • Global Automotive Silicones Market Size
  • Global Automotive Silicones Market Trends
  • Global Automotive Silicones Market Share
  • Global Automotive Silicones Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for silicone adhesive films for car customization as one of the prime reasons driving the global automotive silicones market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Silicones Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive silicones market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive silicones market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive silicones market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of global automotive silicones market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Interior and exterior - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Engine and drivetrain systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electrical systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Suspension systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.
  • Dow Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • H.B. Fuller Co.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • KC Co. Ltd.
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
  • Rogers Corp.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aStar Peak Energy Transition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing October 8, 2020
GL
08:10aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Forecasts business jet usage will recover to 2019 levels by the second half of 2021
AQ
08:10aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Suitcase Hospitality Optimizes Revenue Management with Infor
AQ
08:10aROCKWELL AUTOMATION : and Microsoft Expand Partnership to Simplify Industrial Transformation
AQ
08:10aCOUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Appoints Michelle Brennan to Board of Directors
AQ
08:10aOracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform Now Available
AQ
08:10aUNITEDHEALTH : United Health Foundation and American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation Partner to Promote Physician Well-Being and Reduce Burnout
AQ
08:10aOpenText Announces Support for Alfresco
AQ
08:10aSQUARE ENIX : The gayming awards, world's first lgbtq+ video games awards show, to premiere 24th february 2021 presented by ea games and gayming magazine
AQ
08:10aNXP Launches AI Ethics Initiative
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group