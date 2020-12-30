Global Baby Oral Care Market to Grow by $ 209.12 Million During 2020-2024 | Featuring Amway Corp., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Colgate-Palmolive Co. Among Others | Technavio

Technavio estimates the global baby oral care market to grow by USD 209.12 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of ECC. In addition, the increasing online sales of baby oral care products is expected to foster the market growth over the forecast period.

Baby Oral Care Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the baby toothpaste segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the introduction of fluoride-free and natural and organic toothpaste by prominent vendors. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Baby Oral Care Market: Geography Landscape

38% of the market’s growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as the increasing online presence of established vendors and the rising penetration of global oral care brands are fueling the growth of the baby oral care market in APAC.

China is the key market for baby oral care market in APAC.

Major Three Baby Oral Care Market Vendors:

Amway Corp.

Amway Corp. operates its business through segments such as Nutrition, Beauty, Home, and Energy and Sport. The company offers Glister Kids anti-cavity fluoride gel toothpaste.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers a wide range of baby oral care products.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. operates its business through the Oral, Personal and Home Care segment. The company offers a range of fluoride-free and fluoride baby toothpaste, which include Colgate My First Fluoride-free Toothpaste, Colgate Trolls Mild Bubble Fruit Toothpaste, Colgate Kids 2in1 Strawberry Smash Toothpaste, and Colgate Kids Cavity Protection Toothpaste.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

