Global Backup-as-a-service Market to Grow by $10.41 Billion During 2020-2024 | Online Backup Segment to Offer Significant Opportunities | Technavio

02/05/2021 | 12:31am EST
The backup-as-a-service market is expected to grow by USD 10.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Backup-as-a-service Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Backup-as-a-service Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX model is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as possibilities of failure during implementation will hamper the market growth.

Backup-as-a-service Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the online backup solutions segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the lower cost of online backup solutions which makes them favorable for large and medium-sized enterprises. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Backup-as-a-service Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the building of a new intelligent economy in the region by interlinking technologies, including cloud solutions, mobility, Big Data, and social media are driving the market growth in North America.

The US is the key market for backup-as-a-service in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Companies Covered:

  • Acronis International GmbH
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NetApp Inc.
  • Quantum Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Online backup - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud backup - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Acronis International GmbH
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NetApp Inc.
  • Quantum Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
