Global Backup-as-a-service Market to Grow by $10.41 Billion During 2020-2024 | Online Backup Segment to Offer Significant Opportunities | Technavio

The backup-as-a-service market is expected to grow by USD 10.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period.
The demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX model is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as possibilities of failure during implementation will hamper the market growth.
Backup-as-a-service Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the online backup solutions segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the lower cost of online backup solutions which makes them favorable for large and medium-sized enterprises. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Backup-as-a-service Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as the building of a new intelligent economy in the region by interlinking technologies, including cloud solutions, mobility, Big Data, and social media are driving the market growth in North America.
The US is the key market for backup-as-a-service in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
