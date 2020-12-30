Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

12/30/2020 | 03:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The bathroom accessories market is expected to grow by USD 5.63 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005351/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing awareness about personal hygiene is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the increasing criticality of inventory management will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/bathroom-accessories-market-industry-analysis

Bathroom Accessories Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the region landscape, the offline segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Bathroom Accessories Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for Bathroom Accessories in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Entrance Floor Mat Market by Product, Application, End-user, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The entrance floor mat market size has the potential to grow by USD 639.45 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.01%.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Household Clothes Steamers and Dryers Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The household clothes steamers and dryers market size has the potential to grow by USD 600.29 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.23%.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

  • Bradley Corp.
  • Duravit AG
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.
  • HSIL Ltd.
  • Kohler Co.
  • LIXIL Group Corp.
  • Masco Corp.
  • Norcros Plc
  • Roca Sanitario SA
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advent of smart bathrooms
  • Growth of hospitality sector
  • Increasing availability of towel warmers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bradley Corp.
  • Duravit AG
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.
  • HSIL Ltd.
  • Kohler Co.
  • LIXIL Group Corp.
  • Masco Corp.
  • Norcros Plc
  • Roca Sanitario SA
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pOVER 12.4 MLN DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES DISTRIBUTED, 2.5 MLN ADMINISTERED : U.s. cdc
RE
03:46pFIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM : Round 2 of PPP
PU
03:44pASTRAZENECA : Argentine regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine -AstraZeneca
RE
03:44pASTRA-OXFORD VACCINE : what's been said about dosage and efficacy
RE
03:44pBrazil eyes emergency use for AstraZeneca vaccine after UK approval
RE
03:44pGermany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:44pWheat Finds New Six-Year High
DJ
03:43pU.S. energy executives see capital spending rising in 2021 - Dallas Fed survey
RE
03:43pGlobal Cufflinks Market to Grow by $ 1.28 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Armenta Collection, Burberry Group Plc, and Cartier International AG among others | Technavio
BU
03:42pMcConnell rules out quick vote on House bill for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
4Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ