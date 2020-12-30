Log in
Global Biopolymer Coatings Market to Grow by $ 336.80 Million During 2020-2024 | Featuring Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, and BASF SE among others | Technavio

12/30/2020 | 11:41pm EST
Technavio estimates the global biopolymer coatings market to grow by USD 336.80 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005403/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the rising demand for bio-based polymers. However, the drawbacks of biopolymers in coatings might challenge growth.

Biopolymer Coatings Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the nitrocellulose segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the extensive use of nitrocellulose as a film-forming agent owing to its rapid drying, good clarity, and smooth filming properties. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Biopolymer Coatings Market: Geography Landscape

32% of the market’s growth originated from Europe in 2019. Factors such as the establishment of production facilities and the growth of the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and automotive industries are driving the growth of the market in Europe.

Germany and UK are the key markets for biopolymer coatings in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Biopolymer Coatings Market Vendors:

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV operates its business through segments such as Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. Interpon 600 and Akucell are the key products offered by the company.

Arkema SA

Arkema SA operates its business through segments such as High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Key products offered by the company include Coapur, Rilsan, and PLEXIGLAS Rnew B522.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Solutions and Other. The company offers a wide range of biopolymer coating products such as ecovio, Ultramid, Acronal, and Versamid PUR 1010.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

© Business Wire 2020
