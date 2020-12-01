Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global CCS capacity grew by a third, but much more needed - report

12/01/2020 | 01:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A power-generating windmill turbine and the church of the village are pictured during sunset at a wind park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein

OSLO (Reuters) - Global carbon capture and storage capacity grew by a third in the past year, but it was far too slow to meet global climate targets, the Global CCS Institute said on Tuesday.

Globally, there were 26 commercial CCS facilities in operation able to capture about 40 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, mainly related to CO2 use for enhanced oil recovery, a report on the technology's deployment showed.

Including projects under construction or development, total CO2 capture capacity increased to over 110 million tonnes per year in 2020 from around 85 million tonnes in 2019, it added.

"One of the largest factors driving this growth is recognition that achieving net-zero emissions is urgent yet unattainable without CO2 reductions from energy intensive sectors," said Brad Page, head of the Melbourne-based international think-tank.

A number of countries, including Britain, adopted targets to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, a mission seen impossible without CCS technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"To achieve net-zero emissions, it (CCS capacity) must increase more than a hundredfold by 2050. Stronger policy to incentivise rapid CCS investment is overdue," the Global CCS Institute said.

The IEA estimates that almost $4 billion have been committed to CCS projects in 2020 alone, including a full-scale project in Norway dubbed "Longship" after the ships used by Vikings.

The Global CCS Institute said 17 new commercial facilities entered the project pipeline since its 2019 report was issued, including 12 in the United States, partly driven by tax incentives.

In total, there were 65 "commercial" CCS facilities in the world, including three under construction and 13 in advanced stage of development, it added.

Last year, the Institute counted 51 "large-scale" CCS facilities, which it now classifies as "commercial", with some smaller scale facilities also added to the "commercial" category.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.57% 47.42 Delayed Quote.-27.73%
WTI -0.64% 44.91 Delayed Quote.-26.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35aGlobal CCS capacity grew by a third, but much more needed - report
RE
01:30aNikkei ends near 29-1/2-year high on vaccine, stimulus hopes
RE
01:28aGM'S UNION IN SOUTH KOREA VOTES AGAINST TENTATIVE LABOUR DEAL : official
RE
01:25aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Bonds and Related Tawarruq
PU
01:19aRBI seen holding rates; liquidity stance watched
RE
01:16aArcadia retail group collapses into adminstration
RE
01:12aOil drops as OPEC+ delays talks, raising supply alarm
RE
01:06aOil drops as OPEC+ delays talks, raising supply alarm
RE
01:01aDON'T MENTION IRON ORE : China and Australia dance around the big issue: Russell
RE
12:56aAustralian farmers tipped to harvest second-biggest wheat crop on record
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Cyber Monday poised to mark record for U.S. online retail sales
3OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Moderna files for U.S. vaccine authorization, will seek EU nod
5Britain and EU warn that time is running out for Brexit trade deal
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ