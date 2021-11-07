Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Worldwide cases due to COVID-19 were
approaching 250 million on Sunday as the surge from the Delta
variant eases and more normal trade and tourism resume, although
some countries in eastern Europe are experiencing record
outbreaks.
Over the last three months, the daily average number of
cases has fallen by 36%, according to a Reuters analysis.
Even though the spread has slowed, the virus is still
infecting 50 million people every 90 days due to the highly
transmissible Delta variant, the analysis showed. It took nearly
a year to record the first 50 million COVID cases.
Health experts are optimistic that many nations have put the
worst of the pandemic behind them thanks to vaccines and natural
exposure, although they caution that colder weather and upcoming
holiday gatherings could increase cases.
"We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point
where we get control over this virus ... where we can
significantly reduce severe disease and death," Maria Van
Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health
Organisation, told Reuters.
In addition to vaccines, doctors now have better treatments.
Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to
approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill
jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
called molnupiravir. Studies showed it could halve the chances
of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of
developing severe COVID-19 when given early in the illness.
Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with
Russia, Ukraine and Greece https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi at or near
record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two
years ago, according to a Reuters analysis.
Eastern Europe has among the lowest vaccination rates https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi
in the region. More than half of all new infections reported
worldwide were from countries in Europe, with a million new
infections about every four days, according to the analysis.
Several Russian regions said this week they could impose
additional restrictions or extend a workplace shutdown to fight
a surge in COVID-19 cases as the country witnesses record deaths
due to the disease.
More than half of the world's population has yet to receive
a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in
Data. Less than 5% of people in low-income countries have
received at least one dose.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and other aid groups
last month appealed to leaders of the world's 20 biggest
economies to fund a $23.4 billion plan to bring COVID-19
vaccines, tests, and drugs to poorer countries in the next 12
months.
"Vaccine inequity remains the biggest barrier to reaching
our coverage targets," PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa,
urging authorities to prioritize the elderly, frontline workers,
and people with pre-existing conditions, to protect them from
overburdening the healthcare system.
(Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Rittik Biswas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)