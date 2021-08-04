Global COVID-19 cases surpass 200 mln as Delta variant spreads

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200
million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the
more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low
vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems.
The global surge in cases is highlighting the widening gap
in inoculation rates between wealthy and poor nations. Cases are
rising in about one-third of the world's countries, many of
which have not even given half their population a first dose.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday called for
a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least 10% of
the population in every country was vaccinated.
(Graphic on global vaccinations) https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta
"We need an urgent reversal, from the majority of vaccines
going to high-income countries, to the majority going to
low-income countries," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom
Ghebreyesus said.
The Delta variant is upending all assumptions about the
virus and roiling economies, with disease experts scrambling to
find whether the latest version of coronavirus is making people,
especially unvaccinated individuals, sicker than before.
At least 2.6% of the world's population has been infected
since the pandemic started, with the true figure likely higher
due to limited testing in many places. If the number of infected
people were a country, it would be eighth most populous in the
world, behind Nigeria, according to a Reuters analysis. (Graphic
of global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi
It took over a year for COVID-19 cases to hit 100 million
mark, while the next 100 million were reported in just over six
months, according to the analysis. The pandemic has left close
to 4.4 million people dead.
The countries reporting the most cases on a seven-day
average - the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, India and Iran -
represent about 38% of all global cases reported each day.
The United States accounts for one in every seven infections
reported worldwide. U.S. states with low vaccination rates such
as Florida and Louisiana are seeing record numbers of COVID
patients hospitalized, despite the nation giving 70% of adults
at least one vaccine shot. The head of one Louisiana hospital
warned of the "darkest days" yet.
Unvaccinated people represent nearly 97% of severe cases,
according to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
RISING CASES IN ASIA
Countries in Southeast Asia are also reporting rising cases.
With just 8% of the world's population, the region is reporting
almost 15% of all global cases each day, according to a Reuters
analysis.
Indonesia, which faced an exponential surge in COVID-19
cases in July, is reporting the most deaths on average and
surpassed 100,000 total deaths on Wednesday. The country
accounts for one in every five deaths reported worldwide each
day. The Southeast Asian nation aims to gradually reopen its
economy in September, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said
on Monday, citing that the wave of infections had passed its
peak, with daily confirmed cases on the decline.
After suffering its worst outbreak in April-May, India is
once again seeing a rising trend of cases. Last Friday, the
country reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases, the most in three
weeks, fuelling worries of a third wave of infections that has
forced one state to lockdown.
China's Wuhan city, where the virus first emerged in late
2019, will test its 12 million residents for the coronavirus
after confirming its first domestic cases of the Delta variant.
The city had reported no local cases since mid-May last year.
The variant, first detected in India, is as contagious as
chickenpox and spreads far more easily than the common cold or
flu, the CDC said in an internal document.
A key issue, said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine scientist at
the Mayo Clinic, is that the current vaccines block disease, but
they do not block infection by keeping the virus from
replicating in the nose.
As a result, he said, "the vaccines we have currently are
not going to be the be-all, end-all," he said. "We are now in a
scenario of our own making, where this is going to be years to
decades to now defeat. ... And we're going to chase our tail
with variants until we get a type of vaccine that offers
infection and disease-blocking capabilities."
(Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Kavya B in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)