Latest News
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world

10/01/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
Oct 1 - Worldwide deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant causes a surge in fatalities, mainly among the unvaccinated.

More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations.

It took almost over a year for the COVID-19 death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi to hit 2.5 million, while the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in 236 days, according to a Reuters analysis. More than half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.

Globally an average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily over the last week, accounting for five deaths every minute.

(Reporting by Kavya B and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS