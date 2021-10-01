Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world

Oct 1 - Worldwide deaths related to COVID-19
surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as
the Delta variant causes a surge in fatalities, mainly among the
unvaccinated.
More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one
dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations.
It took almost over a year for the COVID-19 death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi
to hit 2.5 million, while the next 2.5 million deaths were
recorded in 236 days, according to a Reuters analysis. More than
half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were
in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.
Globally an average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily over
the last week, accounting for five deaths every minute.
(Reporting by Kavya B and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker and Jane Wardell)