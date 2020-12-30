Global Canned Food Market to Grow by $ 19.52 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Bolton Group Srl, Campbell Soup Co., and Conagra Brands Inc. Among Others | Technavio

Technavio estimates the global canned food market to grow by USD 19.52 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by new product launches. However, product recalls might challenge growth.

Canned Food Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the canned fish and seafood segment. The segment is driven by the growing population and rising awareness about the health benefits of consuming seafood in countries such as Brazil, China, and India. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Canned Food Market: Geography Landscape

32% of the market’s growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as the increasing demand for convenience foods and the increased availability of canned food are driving the growth of the canned food market in North America.

The US is the key market for canned food in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and MEA.

Major Three Canned Food Market Vendors:

Bolton Group Srl

Bolton Group Srl operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers canned food products through brands such as RIOmare, Palmera, and Isabel.

Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell Soup Co. operates its business through the Snacks segment. The company offers cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products under the brands Milano, Goldfish, Lance, and Kettle.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, Foodservice, and Pinnacle Foods. The company offers canned food products through brands such as Hunts, Chef Boyardee, and Healthy Choice.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

