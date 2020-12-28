Global Capsule Endoscopes Market Analysis During 2020-2024|Industry Research Report From Technavio

Log in
The capsule endoscopes market is poised to grow by USD 160.35 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005299/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Capsule Endoscopes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Capsule Endoscopes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the capsule endoscopes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the presence of a large patient pool with gastrointestinal disorders.

The capsule endoscopes market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing awareness programs on disease conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the capsule endoscopes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The Capsule Endoscopes Market covers the following areas:

Capsule Endoscopes Market Sizing

Capsule Endoscopes Market Forecast

Capsule Endoscopes Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Anhan Technology (Wuhan) Co. Ltd.
  • CapsoVision Inc.
  • Check-Cap Ltd.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • IntroMedic Co. Ltd.
  • Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • MU Ltd.
  • Olympus Corp.
  • RF Co. Ltd.

     

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Rigid Endoscopes Market- The rigid endoscopes market is segmented by product (straight-rigid endoscopes and semi-rigid endoscopes), application (laparoscopy, arthroscopy, gynecology endoscopy, ENT endoscopy, urology endoscopy, neurology endoscopy, and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCs and clinics, and others), and geographic landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Flexible Endoscopes Market- The flexible endoscopes market is segmented by product (flexible video scopes and flexible fiberscopes), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), application (laparoscopy, GI endoscopy, urology endoscopy, gynecology endoscopy, and ENT endoscopy), and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic labs, and ASCs). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Small bowel capsule endoscopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Esophageal capsule endoscopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Colon capsule endoscopy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Anhan Technology (Wuhan) Co. Ltd.
  • CapsoVision Inc.
  • Check-Cap Ltd.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • IntroMedic Co. Ltd.
  • Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.
  • Medtronic Plc
  • MU Ltd.
  • Olympus Corp.
  • RF Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
