Global Cell Viability Assays Market- Featuring Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, and Dickinson and Co. Among Others | Technavio

The cell viability assays market is poised to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Viability Assays Market 2020-2024

The report on the cell viability assays market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on timely diagnosis of diseases.

The cell viability assays market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growing focus on stem cell research as one of the prime reasons driving the cell viability assays market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cell viability assays market covers the following areas:

Cell Viability Assays Market Sizing

Cell Viability Assays Market Forecast

Cell Viability Assays Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biotium Inc.

Danaher Corp.

General Electric Co.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing focus on stem cell research

Application in drug discovery process

Increasing healthcare expenditure

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

