Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cell Viability Assays Market- Featuring Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, and Dickinson and Co. Among Others | Technavio

01/06/2021 | 04:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The cell viability assays market is poised to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005860/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Viability Assays Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Viability Assays Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the cell viability assays market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on timely diagnosis of diseases.

The cell viability assays market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growing focus on stem cell research as one of the prime reasons driving the cell viability assays market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cell viability assays market covers the following areas:

Cell Viability Assays Market Sizing

Cell Viability Assays Market Forecast

Cell Viability Assays Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Becton
  • Dickinson and Co.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Biotium Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Merck KGaA
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Promega Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

     

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Cell Culture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The cell culture market size will record an incremental growth of USD 14.81 bn and a CAGR of almost 13% during 2020-2024. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The cell culture protein surface coating market size has the potential to grow by USD 439.68 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing focus on stem cell research
  • Application in drug discovery process
  • Increasing healthcare expenditure

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Biotium Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Merck KGaA
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Promega Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:38pMODIVCARE INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pBlink Charging Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
04:37pThryv, Inc. Exceeds $2 Million in Transactions in First 2 Months of ThryvPay; Enhances Contactless Payment Options
GL
04:36pOil rises to 10-month high after Saudi output cut, U.S. inventory draw
RE
04:36pINTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings On February 4, 2021
PR
04:35pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds ANCN, PRVL, WORK, and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
04:34pEMBASSY BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:34pTILT CREATIVE + PRODUCTION : Appoints Scot Crooker as Chief Content Officer
BU
04:33pTENCENT : Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chinese military cos-sources
RE
04:33pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 close higher, but pro-Trump protests weigh on gains
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ