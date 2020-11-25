Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 16,222.7 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global chronic kidney disease drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 12,328.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market:

Key trends in the market include rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease, product approvals & launches for the treatment of chronic kidney disease, and adoption of inorganic growth strategies by market players. For instance, according to the Quality and Outcomes Framework (QOF) and the UK Renal Registry data, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (stage 3-5) in England was around 4.09 per 100 in people of age 18 years and above in 2018.

Key players operating in the market are focusing on novel product launches and approvals, in order to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the global market. For instance, in September 2019, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. collaboratively developed and received marketing approval in Japan for Darbepoetin Alfa BS Injection, a biosimilar of darbepoetin alfa, indicated for the treatment of renal anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Moreover, in November 2018, November, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched P-TOL Granules (250 mg and 500 mg) tablets indicated for the treatment of hypophosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

Furthermore, majority of the pharmaceutical manufacturers operating in the chronic kidney disease drugs market are engaged in the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market share, which is fuelling growth of the global chronic kidney disease drugs market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global chronic kidney disease drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease across the globe. For instance, according to Lancet data in 2017, prevalence of chronic kidney disease in Southeast Asia was found to be 69,598,036 and total 134,459 deaths were seen due to chronic kidney disease in the same region.

Among drug type, Erythropoiesis-stimulating Agents(ESAs) segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global chronic kidney disease drugs market in 2020, owing to recent regulatory approvals of novel products of this drug type by key players in the global market.

Among regions, North America is estimated to hold largest market share in the global chronic kidney disease drugs market in 2020, owing to increase in awareness campaigns for chronic kidney disease, higher prevalence of chronic kidney disease and favorable reimbursement policies in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global chronic kidney disease drugs market include Amgen, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Ardelyx, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Drug Type: ACE Inhibitors B-blockers Calcium Channel Blockers Loop Diuretics Erythropoiesis-stimulating Agents (ESAs) Phosphate Binder Others

Global Chronic kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Intravenous Subcutaneous

Global Chronic kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Patient Type: Dialysis Others

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



