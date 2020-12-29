Global Cleanroom Consumables Market to Surpass US$ 14,659.6 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cleanroom consumables market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,768.3 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cleanroom Consumables Market:

Key trends in the market include rising healthcare spending and hospital admissions, rising number of product launches, and rising adoption of collaboration and acquisition strategies by the market players.

Rising research and development expenditure in the healthcare sector majorly in research institutes, biopharmaceutical industry, and medical devices industries is expected to drive the demand for the cleanroom consumables, which is further expected to drive the market growth in the near future. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), on report on global health expenditure, published on 20th February 2019, stated that the global spending on health increased in low and middle-income countries by 6% and in high income countries by 4%. Moreover, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. healthcare expenditure grew by 4.6% to reach US$ 3.6 trillion in 2018.

Rising launches of cleanroom consumables products by the market players is expected to drive the global cleanroom consumables market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Texwipe, launched complete line of cleanroom consumable products made from upcycled polyester named as REVOLVE, which include cleanroom wipers that are available as sterile and non-sterile, dry and pre-wetted with 70% IPA / 30% DIW in various size configurations.

Also many pharmaceutical companies are expanding their research and development capacities in order to conduct clinical trials study and to develop novel drugs to treat chronic diseases. For instance, March 2020, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, its United States commercial center of operations in Rockville in order to advance the development, approval and launch of voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis in 2021. It will increase the demand for cleanroom consumables like mops, buckets, wringers, and squeegees and validation swabs designed explicitly for medical purposes.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cleanroom consumables market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to rising number of surgeries and hospital admissions and rising number of product launches. For instance, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the caesarean section procedures performed in the U.S. was around 1,208,176 in the year 2018.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global cleanroom consumables market over the forecast period, owing to increasing launches of new products in the region. For instance, in May 2020, Contec launched ReFIBE, a polyester wipe made from the recycled plastic bottles.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cleanroom consumables market include Berkshire Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Contec, Inc., DuPont, Micronclean, Ansell Ltd., Texwipe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Valutek Inc., Cantel Medical, VWR International, LLC. (Avantor), and MAPA Professionnel (Newell Brands).

Market Segmentation:

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, By Product Type,

Cleanroom Apparels Coveralls Frocks Shoe Covers Bouffants Sleeves Pants Face Masks Hoods

Cleaning Products Cleanroom Mops Buckets Wringers Cleaning Chemicals Others (Squeegees and Validation Swabs)

Cleanroom Stationery Papers Notebooks Adhesive Pads Binders Others (Clipboards and Labels)

Wipers Dry Wet

Gloves

Adhesive Mats

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, By End User,

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnological Industry

Medical Device Industry

Electronic Industry

Others

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market, By Region,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



