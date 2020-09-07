Global Cold Chain Industry Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2024 by SpendEdge

The Global Cold Chain Industry market size is expected to grow over USD 90 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

This increase in spend growth will be primarily attributed to the growing requirement from end-user sectors such as pharmaceutical, medical, and food industries for a safe and an efficient passage of perishable cargoes across countries.

Top Spending Regions in the Global Cold Chain Industry Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, North America and Europe will be the leading regions in the Global Cold Chain Industry market.

North America

Europe

Insights that drive the Supply chain market of Global Cold Chain Industry Market:

Cold chain suppliers are entering into joint ventures and M&A with local logistics and cold storage providers to enhance their regional influence.

Suppliers are increasingly investing in the adoption of cold chain dollies that can maintain the temperature of ULDs on the ground in between flights.

Some of the top Global Cold Chain Industry suppliers listed in this report:

This Global Cold Chain Industry procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Americold Realty Trust

Lineage Logistics

Emergent Cold LLC

AGRO Merchants Group

Nichirei Corp.

Kloosterboer

