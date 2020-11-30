Log in
Global Connected Home Security System Market- Featuring ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., Among Others

11/30/2020 | 02:38am EST
The connected home security system market is poised to grow by USD 11.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005238/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the connected home security system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings due to effective monitoring technology.

The connected home security system market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of homes using broadband as one of the prime reasons driving the connected home security system market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The connected home security system market covers the following areas:

Connected Home Security System Market Sizing

Connected Home Security System Market Forecast

Connected Home Security System Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ADT Inc.
  • Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Comcast Corp.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Ooma Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • and Verizon Communications Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Biochip Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The biochip market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
  • Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The virtualized evolved packet core market size has the potential to grow by USD 17.51 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Alarms - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cameras and monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Locks and sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Detectors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Professional installation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Self-installation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ADT Inc.
  • Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Comcast Corp.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Ooma Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
