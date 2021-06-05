Global Container International Completes $253 Million Asset-Backed Securitization

Global Container International LLC (“GCl”) today announced the successful offering of $253 million fixed rated asset backed notes secured by marine cargo containers subject to long-term lease. The Series 2021-1 offering consisted of Class A and Class B Notes rated A(sf) and BBB(sf) by both DBRS, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The Series 2020-1 Notes represents GCI’s second securitization, successfully expanding its asset backed issuance program to approximately $500 million, over the last 12 months. Credit Suisse was structuring agent and joint bookrunner and Deutsche Bank Securities was joint bookrunner.

Jeffrey Gannon, CEO of GCI, noted “We were extremely pleased with the market’s positive reception of our most recent offering that included 23 unique investors and very attractive pricing from both a spread and yield perspective. We look forward to expanding this asset backed program into the future.”

About the Notes

The Notes were offered within the United States only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to institutional “accredited investors” as defined in Rule 501(a)(1), (2), (3) or (7) under the Securities Act and to persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

About Global Container International LLC

Global Container International LLC is a Bermuda-based marine container leasing company with worldwide operations including offices or agency representation in the United States, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Antwerp, Taipei, and Seoul. For more information please visit www.gcxint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210605005031/en/