Global Container International Successfully Completes $244.5 Million Asset Backed Securitization

10/29/2020 | 06:08pm EDT

Global Container International LLC (“GCl”), through its subsidiary GCI Funding I LLC, today announced the successful issuance of $244.5 million of fixed rate asset backed bonds secured by marine cargo containers subject to long-term lease. The Series 2020-1 Class A and Class B bonds were rated A(sf) and BBB(sf), respectively, by both DBRS, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The Series 2020-1 Notes represent the inaugural asset-backed security transaction sponsored by GCI. Deutsche Bank Securities acted as Sole Structuring Agent and Lead Bookrunner and Credit Suisse acted as Joint Bookrunner.

Jeffrey Gannon, CEO of GCI, noted “Successfully closing this inaugural ABS transaction represents another significant milestone for GCI. Opening access to institutional debt markets provides us an excellent source of efficient long-term, fixed rate, funding to support our portfolio growth objectives. We look forward to building on the success of this transaction by expanding our ABS program over time.”

About the Notes

The Notes were offered within the United States only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to institutional “accredited investors” as defined in Rule 501(a)(1), (2), (3) or (7) under the Securities Act and to persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

About Global Container International LLC

Global Container International LLC is a Bermuda-based marine container leasing company with worldwide operations including offices or agency representation in the United States, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Antwerp, Taipei, and Seoul. For more information please visit www.gcxint.com.

© Business Wire 2020

