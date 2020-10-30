Global Coronavirus Test Kit Market in Europe- Featuring 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. Among Others

The coronavirus test kit market in Europe is poised to grow by USD -139.05 million during 2020-2024.

The report on the coronavirus test kit market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government funding.

The coronavirus test kit market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kit market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Coronavirus Test Kit market in Europe covers the following areas:

Coronavirus Test kit Market Sizing In Europe

Coronavirus Test kit Market Forecast In Europe

Coronavirus Test kit Market Analysis In Europe

Companies Mentioned

3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

bioMérieux SA

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

QIAGEN NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2024

Scenario analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

