Global Coronavirus Test Kit Market in Europe- Featuring 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. Among Others

10/30/2020 | 11:03am EDT

The coronavirus test kit market in Europe is poised to grow by USD -139.05 million during 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005375/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the coronavirus test kit market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing government funding.

The coronavirus test kit market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic as one of the prime reasons driving the coronavirus test kit market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Coronavirus Test Kit market in Europe covers the following areas:

Coronavirus Test kit Market Sizing In Europe

Coronavirus Test kit Market Forecast In Europe

Coronavirus Test kit Market Analysis In Europe

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2024
  • Scenario analysis

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Non-government - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • France - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

