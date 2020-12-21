Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 49,204 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global coronavirus treatment drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,912 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.5 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

Key players are engaged in research and development of treatments for COVID-19, which is expected to propel growth of the global coronavirus treatment drugs market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Bukwang Pharmaceutical started investigational clinical trial study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of clevudine in patients with moderate COVID-19. The study is currently in the phase 2.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global coronavirus treatment drugs market during the forecast period owing to approval and launch of COVID-19 treatment. For instance, in November 2020, Novavax, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for NVX-CoV2373, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate which is currently in late-phase of clinical development. NVXCoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax’ nanoparticle technology and includes its proprietary Matrix adjuvant.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global coronavirus treatment drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.5 % during the forecast period due to research and development of treatments for COVID-19. For instance, in June 2020, Aerogen Pharma Limited started an investigational clinical trial study on inhaled epoprostenol given via a breath actuated delivery system which will help to improve oxygen levels and treatment outcomes in COVID-19 patients who are on mechanical ventilation. Currently, the study is in phase 2 of clinical trial.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global coronavirus treatment drugs market are Serum Institute of India, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Bharat Biotech International Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, GlaxoSmithKline plc., CanSino Biologics, Sinovac Biotech, Novavax, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market, By Drug Class: Corticosteroids Anti-viral Monoclonal Antibodies Kinase Inhibitors Others

Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Intravenous

Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country/Region: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



