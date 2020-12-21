Log in
Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 49,204 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

12/21/2020 | 10:01am EST
According to Coherent Market Insights, the global coronavirus treatment drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15,912 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.5 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

Key players are engaged in research and development of treatments for COVID-19, which is expected to propel growth of the global coronavirus treatment drugs market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Bukwang Pharmaceutical started investigational clinical trial study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of clevudine in patients with moderate COVID-19. The study is currently in the phase 2.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global coronavirus treatment drugs market during the forecast period owing to approval and launch of COVID-19 treatment. For instance, in November 2020, Novavax, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for NVX-CoV2373, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate which is currently in late-phase of clinical development. NVXCoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax’ nanoparticle technology and includes its proprietary Matrix adjuvant.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4312

Key Market Takeaways:

The global coronavirus treatment drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.5 % during the forecast period due to research and development of treatments for COVID-19. For instance, in June 2020, Aerogen Pharma Limited started an investigational clinical trial study on inhaled epoprostenol given via a breath actuated delivery system which will help to improve oxygen levels and treatment outcomes in COVID-19 patients who are on mechanical ventilation. Currently, the study is in phase 2 of clinical trial.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global coronavirus treatment drugs market are Serum Institute of India, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Bharat Biotech International Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, GlaxoSmithKline plc., CanSino Biologics, Sinovac Biotech, Novavax, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4312

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market, By Drug Class:
    • Corticosteroids
    • Anti-viral
    • Monoclonal Antibodies
    • Kinase Inhibitors
    • Others
  • Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market, By Route of Administration:
    • Oral
    • Intravenous
  • Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:
    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Online Pharmacies
  • Global Coronavirus Treatment Drugs Market, By Region:
    • North America
      • By Country:
        • U.S.
        • Canada
    • Latin America
      • By Country:
        • Brazil
        • Mexico
        • Argentina
        • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • By Country:
        • Germany
        • U.K.
        • France
        • Italy
        • Spain
        • Russia
        • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • By Country:
        • China
        • India
        • Japan
        • Australia
        • South Korea
        • ASEAN
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • By Country/Region:
        • GCC
        • Israel
        • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • By Country/Region:
        • South Africa
        • Central Africa
        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Report:

COVID-19 Detection Kits Market, by Product Type (RT-PCR Assay Kits and Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes), by Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab, Sputum, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/covid-19-detection-kits-market-3839

Hydroxychloroquine Market, By Disease Indication (Malaria, Coronavirus Disease, Lupus Erythematosus, and Rheumatoid Arthritis), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/hydroxychloroquine-market-3727

Anti-malarial Drugs Market, by Drug Class (Aminoquinolines, Quinoline-methanol (4-quinolinemethanols), Cinchona Alkaloids, Biguanides, Sulfonamides and Sulfones, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/anti-malarial-drugs-market-3726

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ