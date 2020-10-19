Log in
Global Cosmeceuticals Market - Featuring Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Burberry Group Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Among Others

10/19/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

The cosmeceuticals market is poised to grow by USD 17.97 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 6 % during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005609/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmeceuticals Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The report on the cosmeceuticals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing premium BPC products industry.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The cosmeceuticals market analysis includes the product segment, distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the advances in technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmeceuticals market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cosmeceuticals market covers the following areas:

  • Cosmeceuticals Market Sizing
  • Cosmeceuticals Market Forecast
  • Cosmeceuticals Market Industry Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amway Corp.
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Burberry Group Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kao Corp.
  • LOreal SA
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Skincare cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Haircare cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Oral care cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Make-up cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other cosmeceuticals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amway Corp.
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Burberry Group Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kao Corp.
  • LOreal SA
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

