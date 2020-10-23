Log in
Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market 2020-2024 | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

10/23/2020

The global crude oil flow improvers market size is poised to grow by USD 259.80 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The shift of exploration from shallow to deep-water is one of the main factors that will drive the growth of the crude oil market during the forecast period. Another reason that will force these offshore productions to migrate to deep-water is the rapid exhaustion of shallow offshore resources. This growing oil exploration in deep-water is expected to drive the demand for crude oil flow improvers during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

  • The major crude oil flow improvers market growth share came from the paraffin inhibitors segment in 2019. Paraffin inhibitors are mainly polymers with high molecular weight. They interact with paraffin in the oil to prevent the formation of wax crystals.
  • MEA was the largest crude oil flow market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising number of oil and gas exploration projects.
  • The global crude oil flow improvers market is fragmented. Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., and The Lubrizol Corp. some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this crude oil flow improvers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
  • As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global crude oil flow improvers market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing preference for bio-based crude oil flow improvers will be a Key Market Trend

Bio-based crude oil is one of the key technological advancements in this industry. Not only are they more environmentally friendly, but they are also more effective than their counterparts. The strict policies in the US, Mexico, Germany, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are increasing the demand for bio-based crude oil flow improvers. Moreover, stringent policies on the chemicals used in crude oil flow improvers are going to drive the demand for bio-based products.

Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist crude oil flow improvers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the crude oil flow improvers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the crude oil flow improvers market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crude oil flow improvers market vendors

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Paraffin inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asphaltene inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Scale inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Drag reducing agents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hydrate inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Extraction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Refining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • Croda International Plc
  • Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Dow Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Infineum International Ltd.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • The Lubrizol Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

