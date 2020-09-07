Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Demand with COVID-19 Recovery Analysis 2020 | Reduced OPEX and Enhanced Capacity Planning to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The global data center infrastructure management solutions market size is poised to grow by USD 5.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.

The global data center infrastructure management solutions industry is driven by the reduced OPEX and enhanced capacity planning. DCIM software is replacing the traditional methods such as CAD floor maps and excel sheets for capacity planning to overcome various issues. The software helps in assessing the cost-effectiveness of various infrastructure deployment models. DCIM software monitors all the assets and governs the change management to reduce OPEX. These benefits of DCIM software will boost the global market growth.

Report Highlights

The major data center infrastructure management solutions market growth came from the asset and capacity management segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest data center infrastructure management solutions market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of colocation facilities in APAC and growing hyper-scale data centers in China.

The global data center infrastructure management solutions market is fragmented. CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Cormant Inc., FNT GmbH, Nlyte Software Ltd., Panduit Corp., Rackwise Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Software Inc., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this data center infrastructure management solutions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive & Superior growth. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity.

Increased Use of Analytics will be a Key Market Trend

The adoption of DCIM analytics is gaining prominence among data center operators as it helps to monitor and take preventive actions against factors affecting seamless operations. It also helps in interpreting the data about the functionality of devices. Data centers will continue to rely on DCIM software and analytics to make real-time decisions about power consumption, space management attributes of data centers, and capacity utilization. Thus, the increased use of analytics will drive the DCIM solutions market growth during the forecast period.

