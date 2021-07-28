Global Distributor Mouser Electronics Adds Record 62 New Manufacturers in First Half of 2021

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor, continues to expand its line card by adding 62 new manufacturers to date in 2021. With more than 1,100 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students.

“With 62 new component manufacturers added in just the first half of the year, Mouser is strongly committed to maintaining our focus on NPIs while giving our customers the widest product selection in the industry,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products.

Mouser’s Global Distribution Center handles a massive inventory of more than 1.1 million unique SKUs for semiconductors and electronic components across all product categories, including embedded, connectors, optoelectronics, passives and more. In recent years, Mouser has strengthened both of its embedded and sensors lineups to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) product offerings.

Among the new manufacturer partners Mouser has added in 2021 are:

Acconeer, a leading supplier of 3D sensors and pulsed, short-range radar technologies.

CITEL, providing surge protectors that keep sensitive electronics safe and operations uninterrupted.

LORD, a leader in the management of vibration, noise, and motion control.

MultiTech, a leading global supplier of IoT devices and services, including sensor, authentication, and communications solutions.

Quectel, supplier of 5G, LTE, LTE-A, LPWA, Automotive, Android Smart, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, and GNSS modules.

QuickLogic, a developer of embedded FPGA IP; ultra-low-power, multi-core, voice-enabled systems-on-chips (SoCs); and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Telink Semiconductor, a fabless IC design company that develops low-power radio frequency and mixed signal system chips for IoT applications.

To see Mouser’s newest manufacturer partners, visit https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.

For more Mouser news, go to https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

