Global Document Scanner Market Demand with COVID-19 Recovery Analysis 2020|Data Security Enhancement Obtained by Document Scanners to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The global document scanner market size is poised to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.
Security is one of the major challenges observed in paper-based systems as they can be easily damaged, replicated, lost, or stolen. Placing and storing these confidential paper documents in cabinets leaves them vulnerable to tampering. The is leading to an increase in the demand for data security enhancement. It can be enhanced by scanning the papers to not only encrypt and track the documents but also maintain a backup. Sharepoint, account package, HR system, and customer relationship management (CRM) allow secured sharing of these scanned papers among authorized users. Thus, the data security enhancement obtained by document scanners will boost the growth of global document scanner market during the forecast period.
Report Highlights
The major document scanner market growth came from the government segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.
APAC was the largest document scanner market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of high-level automation across industries and the increasing awareness to improve the operational efficiency for driving business process productivity.
The global document scanner market is fragmented. Avision Inc., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Image Access GmbH, Microtek International Inc., Mustek Systems Inc., Panasonic Corp., and Seiko Epson Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this document scanner market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global document scanner market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral & At Par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Growing Need for Data Recovery will be a Key Market Trend
Document scanners are gaining prominence in various end-user industries as they enable data recovery during disasters such as floods and fires or manmade disasters. Organizations are adopting e-vaulting solutions as they can electronically protect these scanned documents or copies. The scanned documents can also be backed up in clouds or hard drives. Thus, the benefits of maintaining scanned copies is leading to the adoption of document scanners, which is expected to showcase a positive outlook for the market during the forecast period.
Document Scanner Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist document scanner market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the document scanner market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the document scanner market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of document scanner market vendors
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application placement
Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
IT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Avision Inc.
Brother Industries Ltd.
Canon Inc.
Fujitsu Ltd.
HP Inc.
Image Access GmbH
Microtek International Inc.
Mustek Systems Inc.
Panasonic Corp.
Seiko Epson Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
