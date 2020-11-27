Global Door Closer Market 2020-2024 | 54% Growth to Originate From APAC | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the door closer market and it is poised to grow by USD 212.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Door Closer Market 2020-2024 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the door closer market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
-
Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the manual door closer segment led the market in 2019.
-
What are the major trends in the market?
The increased adoption of intelligent building management systems is one of the major trends in the market.
-
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024.
-
Who are the top players in the market?
Abus August Bremicker Sohne KG, Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, Cal-Royal Products Inc., dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, ISEO Serrature Spa, Ryobi Ltd., STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions Inc., and Tell Manufacturing Inc. are the top players in the market.
-
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by growth in the commercial real estate market. However, increased competition among vendors might hamper growth.
-
How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region led the market with a 54% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abus August Bremicker Sohne KG, Allegion Plc, ASSA ABLOY AB, Cal-Royal Products Inc., dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, ISEO Serrature Spa, Ryobi Ltd., STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions Inc., and Tell Manufacturing Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the commercial real estate market will offer immense growth opportunities, increased competition among vendors is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this door closer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Door Closer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Door Closer Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Manual Door Closer
-
Automatic Door Closer
-
Geography
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
North America
-
MEA
-
South America
-
End-user
-
Commercial And Industrial
-
Residential
Door Closer Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The door closer market report covers the following areas:
-
Door Closer Market Size
-
Door Closer Market Trends
-
Door Closer Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increased adoption of intelligent building management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Door Closer Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Door Closer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist door closer market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the door closer market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the door closer market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of door closer market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Manual door closer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Automatic door closer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Abus August Bremicker Sohne KG
-
Allegion Plc
-
ASSA ABLOY AB
-
Cal-Royal Products Inc.
-
dormakaba Holding AG
-
GEZE GmbH
-
ISEO Serrature Spa
-
Ryobi Ltd.
-
STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions Inc.
-
Tell Manufacturing Inc.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
