exports fell in March for a sixth straight month, with shipments of electronics and non-electronics declining in more than half of its top 10 markets. (DJN) Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed in March, as imports rose during the month. The Southeast Asian country recorded a trade surplus of $2.91 billion in March, narrower than the $5.48 billion surplus posted the prior month. (DJN) Nigeria's annual inflation rate rose to 22.0% in March from 21.9% a month earlier, the country's National Bureau of Statistics said in a report. The rate had slowed to 21.3% in December--its first decline in 11 months--but accelerated again in January, February and March. (DJN) Feedback Loop

