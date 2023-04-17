World Economies Show Resilience, But Inflation Remains Stubborn By James Christie

Good day. At the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the global economy looks better than people realize, noting that "it's certainly stronger and brighter than last time we had the annual meetings in October." Assembling for their first fully in-person gathering in more than three years, central bankers and top finance officials said that the world economy is showing surprising strength. However, they pointed out that the same can also be said for inflation. The Wall Street Journal's latest survey of economists backs that view, finding that on average economists expect inflation, as measured by the annual increase in the consumer-price index, to end this year at 3.53%, up from 3.1% in the January survey. And while markets expect the Fed to cut interest rates by year-end, only 39% of economists surveyed agree, and most see no rate cut before 2024.

Now on to today's news and analysis.

Top News Inflation Tests a Global Economy That Weathered Covid, Ukraine War

The global economy has emerged from the pandemic and weathered the war in Ukraine with surprising resilience, policy makers gathered in Washington said last week. Yet the recovery remains fragile as stubborn inflation fuels risks in many corners of the world.

The world economy grew 3.4% last year even as the war upended energy and food trade. While this year's projected growth of 2.8% is hardly stellar, it is far better than in 2020, when the economy shrank by 2.8% amid pandemic lockdowns. Still, inflation is persistent in many countries, leaving the possibility central banks will continue raising interest rates.

Economists Turn More Pessimistic on Inflation

The economy is more resilient and inflation more stubborn than economists expected a few months ago, so the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer , according to The Wall Street Journal's latest survey of economists.

About The Wall Street Journal Economic Forecasting Survey

Fed Official Backs Higher Interest Rates as Banking Stresses Fade

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said he was prepared to approve another interest-rate increase because recent banking-system stresses haven't produced a significant pullback in lending.

Fed Pause Wouldn't Necessarily Refresh Stock Market U.S. Economy Americans Pulled Back on Big-Ticket Purchases as Rates Rose

Shoppers pulled back on purchases of items such as vehicles and appliances amid climbing interest rates. Overall purchases at stores, restaurants and online declined a seasonally adjusted 1% in March from the prior month.

As Bond Market Turbulence Eases, Companies Borrow Again

Trading in U.S. government bonds has become much less volatile in recent weeks, helping fuel a rebound in corporate borrowing after a chaotic stretch that followed Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in early March.

Your Income Taxes Are Due. Here's Who Pays The Most.

With taxes top of mind right now and the Biden administration proposing to raise them on Americans earning more than $400,000, proposals that are facing stiff opposition, here's more to know about U.S. income taxes.

Key Developments Around the World U.S., Allies Weigh How to Reduce Economic Ties With China

The U.S. and its allies are grappling with how to pare their economic relationships with China, attempting to limit ties in certain sectors they view as strategic while preserving broader trade and investment flows.

As Island Is Militarized, India Worries About China's Growing Footprint China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged

China's Xi Jinping, Brazil's Lula Take United Stance Against U.S.

Xi Jinping and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva struck a unified pose in defiance of U.S. foreign and trade policy in a meeting in Beijing on Friday, adding weight to Beijing's pushback against what it sees as a Washington-led containment effort.

India's Population Tops China's, Shifts World's 'Center of Gravity'

China's population has reigned as the largest in the world for more than two centuries. Now India's population is projected to surpass China's sometime this year, heralding a major shift in the global order.

Saudi Arabia Puts Nearly $78 Billion of Aramco Shares in Wealth Fund

Saudi Arabia has put a second 4% stake of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, valued at nearly $78 billion, under the control of the country's sovereign-wealth fund, as the kingdom leverages a year of high oil prices to diversify its economy .

Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. Scoop Up Russian Oil Products at Steep Discounts Macron Wins Approval to Raise France's Retirement Age

President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the country's retirement age cleared the final hurdle to becoming law with the approval of France's Constitutional Council, following a monthslong battle with unions and millions of protesters.

Financial Regulation Roundup There Was No Crisis for JPMorgan and Its Big-Bank Peers

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest bank in the U.S., is thriving in a world of rising interest rates that sank some of its smaller peers, posting a blowout 52% increase in first-quarter profit and record revenue.

Bank Failures Rattle Market for Short-Term Lending Banks Are Finally Facing Pressure to Pay Depositors More

SEC Targets Bittrex, Fallen Giant of U.S. Crypto Exchanges

Bittrex Inc. once ranked as the country's biggest platform for trading digital assets. Its rocky history at home is coming to an end with a regulatory threat and a decision to leave the U.S. for good.

Hong Kong Banks Net Crypto Customers as City's Push Gains Steam

Supreme Court Rules Against FTC, SEC in Jurisdictional Fight

The Supreme Court has made it easier for businesses to sue the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged constitutional violations in their oversight of key elements of the economy.

Forward Guidance Monday (all times ET)

9 a.m.: Bank of England's Cunliffe speaks at Innovate Global Summit

10 a.m.: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for April

11 a.m.: ECB's Lagarde speaks to Council on Foreign Relations

12:45 p.m.: Richmond Fed's Barkin speaks at Richmond Fed

Tuesday

2 a.m.: U.K. unemployment for March

8:30 a.m.: U.S. housing starts for March; Canada consumer-price index for March

11 a.m.: Bank of Canada's Macklem and Rogers speak to House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance

1 p.m.: Fed's Bowman speaks at Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy

Research Fed to Raise Rates Despite March's Retail Sales Drop

Despite a slowdown in retail sales in March, first-quarter consumption could still be high enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a final 25 basis points in early May, Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, writes in a note. "Thanks to the strong January, first-quarter real consumption growth should be close to 4.5%, with GDP growth at 1.8%," he writes. March retail sales excluding autos shrunk 0.8%, after being unchanged in February and versus consensus of a 0.4% contraction. Mr. Ashworth notes that with stripping out more volatile autos and gasoline, retail sales "declined by a more modest 0.3%" from February.

-Paulo Trevisani

Commentary No All-Clear Signal for Banking

Whatever the scenario, the biggest banks aren't going to bear the brunt of the problem, but smaller regional lenders , which begin reporting results this week, may be a different story entirely, Telis Demos writes.

Putin's Rogue State

The arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich attests to two long-term trends in Russia: Vladimir Putin's arrival at unmitigated dictatorship and the establishment of a lawless foreign policy, Michael Kimmage writes.

Mr. Kimmage is a professor of history at the Catholic University of America and a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. His new book, "Collision: The War in Ukraine and the Origins of the New Global Instability," will be published by Oxford University Press next year.

The Latest Updates on the WSJ Reporter Detained in Russia Basis Points U.S. consumer sentiment rose slightly in early April, as inflation eased, leading to improved sentiment in lower-income brackets. The preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index rose to 63.5 in April from 62.0 in March, according to University of Michigan survey data. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to be at 62.0. (Dow Jones Newswires) U.S. business inventories rose slightly in February despite waning demand and a slowing economy. Inventories rose by an adjusted 0.2% in February after declining by 0.2% in January, data from the Commerce Department showed Friday. January's reading was revised from an initially estimated 0.1% monthly drop. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected inventories to increase 0.3%. (DJN) U.S. industrial production rose 0.4% in March on month, after an upwardly revised 0.2% monthly gain in February, according to data from the Federal Reserve published Friday. Production was 0.5% above the same period a year earlier, the Fed said. However, manufacturing output decreased 0.5% on month, from a 0.6% rise the prior month. Mining output also fell 0.5%. (DJN) Energy activity in the central U.S. declined in the first quarter and is expected to continue moving lower, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Its quarterly Tenth District Energy Survey's key index of drilling and business activity came in at minus 13 for the first quarter, down from a fourth quarter reading of 6. Readings above zero indicate expansion, while those below indicate contraction. (DJN) U.S. median rent fell 0.4% to $1,937 in March from a year earlier, according to a Redfin Corp. report. It was the first annual decline since March 2020, when the pandemic began, the real-estate company said. The drop brought rents to their lowest level in 13 months. Singapore's non-oil domestic

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 0715ET