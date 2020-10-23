The new Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel (GEEAP), co-hosted by the FCDO, and the World Bank and convened by the Building Evidence in Education (BE2) global working group, fills a need in the education sector. In some other fields, advisory panels already provide much-needed guidance to help busy policymakers make sense of the evidence. Advisory panels are common in the health field, for example. Because this new international panel consists of leading researchers and practitioners who have contributed to and applied the burgeoning evidence base in education, its recommendations will both have a sound evidentiary basis and be credible to the intended audience. This Panel will thus be well positioned to influence policymaking in the way that other bodies do.

Panelists have been selected for their expertise in generating and using good evidence in education. The panel's size is set at between 10 and 15 members, large enough to allow a wealth of diverse experiences but small enough for vigorous discussion. Membership is drawn from among economists, educationalists, psychologists, and policymakers. The panelists already participate in many other networks and panels, including domestic advisory panels and topic-based panels. The GEEAP aims to knit together that expertise into a global group that can provide guidance on education broadly for low- and middle-income countries.

A full list of panel members can be found further below.

The Panel is releasing its first recommendations on the Smart Buys in education for low- and middle-income countries.

To inform countries' decisions about where to allocate their budget and reform efforts, the report groups education programmes into the following tiers of cost-effectiveness:

· 'Great buys' and 'good buys'-programmes that are highly cost-effective, with a strong evidence base

· 'Promising but low-evidence'-those that are highly cost-effective according to some small rigorous studies, but where the evidence base is more limited

· 'Bad buys'--cases where strong, repeated evidence shows that these programmes have not worked in the past in many situations or are not cost-effective

Panel Members

Professor Kwame Akyeampong

Professor of International Education and Development, The Open University

Expert in education systems in Africa, including on political economy of reform, teacher training and complementary basic education.

Professor Tahir Andrabi

Inaugural Dean, LUMS School of Education, and Professor of Economics, Pomona College

Researcher on education and advisor to Government in Pakistan. Co-founder of the Center for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP).

Professor Abhijit Banerjee

Professor of Economics, MIT

Nobel prize-winning economist celebrated for experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

Dr Rukmini Banerji

CEO, Pratham Education Foundation

Innovator in new pedagogical approaches and assessment, leader of large movement to transform education in India and beyond

Professor Susan Dynarski

Professor of Public Policy, Education and Economics, University of Michigan (Joining Harvard in 2021)

Researcher at the forefront of understanding and reducing inequalities in education, including for college access, financial aid design, labour market outcomes, and high school reforms

Rachel Glennerster

Chief Economist, Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO)

Expert on assessing cost-effectiveness of alternative interventions to reduce poverty, including in education. Researcher and policy advisor

Emeritus Professor Sally Grantham-McGregor

Emeritus Professor of Child Health and Nutrition, UCL GOS Institute of Child Health, Faculty of Pop Health Sciences

Pioneer in the rigorous study of Early Childhood Development in developing countries with a focus on parental engagement. Recently made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Karthik Muralidharan

Professor of Economics, University of California San Diego

Global co-chair of education at JPAL. Lead Principal Investigator in India for Research on Improving Systems of Education (RISE) program

Dr. Benjamin Piper

Senior Director, Africa Education, RTI International

Education expert who has done transformative work on the Tusome national scale literacy program in Kenya (link) and the PRIMR Initiative, which tested low-cost and scalable approaches to improving reading and mathematics outcomes in Kenya

Jaime Saavedra

Global Director, Education, The World Bank

Former Minister of Education of Peru, currently head of Education global practice at the World Bank; has extensive expertise in poverty reduction

Sylvia Schmelkes

Provost of Universidad Iberoamericana, Mexico City

Sociologist and education researcher who headed Mexico's National Institute for the Evaluation of Education; has expertise in intercultural bilingual education, values, and adult learning

Professor Hirokazu Yoshikawa