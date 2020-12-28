Log in
Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Research 2020-2024 | Market Impact Analysis for the New Normal | Technavio

12/28/2020 | 02:17pm EST
The electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market is expected to grow by USD 148.50 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005242/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The long life cycle is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high initial expense will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/electric-double-layer-capacitor-market-industry-analysis

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the automotive segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The significant growth in electric car stocks has translated to an increase in the demand for EDLC in the automotive industry. With the increase in production and demand for electric vehicles, the demand for EDLCs is expected to grow in this segment during the forecast period.

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the electric double-layer capacitors (EDLC) in APAC.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market- The thermoelectric modules market is segmented by application (Commercial and Government) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Smart Home Market- The smart home market is segmented by application (Diabetes and Critical limb ischemia), geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and distribution channel (Offline and Online). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • KEMET Corp.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Maxwell Technologies Inc.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • NICHICON Corp.
  • Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Skeleton Technologies GmbH
  • TDK Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Energy sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • KEMET Corp.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Maxwell Technologies Inc.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • NICHICON Corp.
  • Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Skeleton Technologies GmbH
  • TDK Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
