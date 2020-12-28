Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Research 2020-2024 | Market Impact Analysis for the New Normal | Technavio

The electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market is expected to grow by USD 148.50 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The long life cycle is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high initial expense will hamper market growth.

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the automotive segment saw maximum growth in 2019. The significant growth in electric car stocks has translated to an increase in the demand for EDLC in the automotive industry. With the increase in production and demand for electric vehicles, the demand for EDLCs is expected to grow in this segment during the forecast period.

Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the electric double-layer capacitors (EDLC) in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Eaton Corp. Plc

KEMET Corp.

Kyocera Corp.

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NICHICON Corp.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Skeleton Technologies GmbH

TDK Corp.

