Global Electric Toothbrush Market - Featuring Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., and FOREO AB Among Others | Technavio

11/06/2020 | 12:16am EST

The electric toothbrush market is poised to grow by USD 2.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005775/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the electric toothbrush market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases.

The electric toothbrush market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising awareness of oral health as one of the prime reasons driving the electric toothbrush market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electric toothbrush market covers the following areas:

Electric Toothbrush Market Sizing
Electric Toothbrush Market Forecast
Electric Toothbrush Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Colgate Palmolive Co.
  • FOREO AB
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • OMRON Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Quip NYC Inc.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • and Wellness Oral Care.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Retail outlets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Colgate Palmolive Co.
  • FOREO AB
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • OMRON Corp.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Quip NYC Inc.
  • The Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Wellness Oral Care

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

