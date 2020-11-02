Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Worth USD 886.40 Million by 2024 | CAGR - 9%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:46am EST

The electroencephalography (EEG) devices market is poised to grow by USD 886.40 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005157/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the electroencephalography (EEG) devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders.

The electroencephalography (EEG) devices market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for EEG procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the electroencephalography (EEG) devices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market covers the following areas:

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Sizing

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Forecast

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BrainScope Co. Inc.
  • Cadwell Industries Inc.
  • Compumedics Ltd.
  • Elekta AB
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Natus Medical Inc.
  • NeuroWave Systems Inc.
  • Nihon Kohden Corp.
  • SIGMA Medizin-Technik GmbH

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Stationary EEG devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Portable EEG devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-users

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Volume drivers – External factors
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BrainScope Co. Inc.
  • Cadwell Industries Inc.
  • Compumedics Ltd.
  • Elekta AB
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Natus Medical Inc.
  • NeuroWave Systems Inc.
  • Nihon Kohden Corp.
  • SIGMA Medizin-Technik GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:50aEUROPE : European stocks boosted by upbeat factory data, UK midcaps lag on lockdown worries
RE
04:50aWorld shares look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches
RE
04:50a(30/10) Inflation Report - September 2020
PU
04:50aRegular operation
PU
04:50aDSV PANALPINA A/S : 843 - share buyback in panalpina a/s
AQ
04:50aInvitation to bid for 3-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
04:50aInvitation to bid by auction - Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 (2030)
PU
04:50aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
04:50aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Update on the Garetosmab Phase 2 LUMINA-1 Trial in Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP)
PU
04:50aNIBC N : The merger between NIBC Bank NV and NIBC Bank Deutschland AG has been effectuated as per 1 November 2020.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance
3World shares look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches
4EXPLAINER: How mom-and-pop investors stumped up a record $3 trillion for Ant shares
5CORBION NV : CORBION : Q3 2020 Interim Management Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group