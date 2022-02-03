Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global Energy : ﻿Great Coastal Railway Journeys Features a Vi...

02/03/2022 | 04:49am EST
Great Coastal Railway Journeys
Series 1, Episode 8: Invergordon to Tain

In this episode, Michael Portillo's Scottish coastal railway journey reaches Invergordon on the Cromarty Firth, the third great inlet on the northeast coast of the Highlands.

Michael heads to the mudflats and saltmarsh of Nigg Bay and meets our very own Steve Chisholm, Director of Operations and Innovation, at the Port of Nigg. He learns how the area and personnel have moved away from oil and gas to renewables, and also marvels at the colossal scale of the wind turbines that are ready to be transported offshore!

Steve Chisholm, commented: The Port of Nigg "started off in oil and gas in the early seventies. From as early as 2004 onwards, we started to see the beginnings of prototype pre-production work being done in renewables."

He added: "The thing that's really rewarding about the rebirth of this as a yard and the fast growth that's happening in renewables, is that a lot of those people, weather they're tradesmen, whether they're engineers, are actually coming back into the country and into the region to carry on in this next wave of industrial regeneration."

This episode can be watched on BBC iPlayer.

